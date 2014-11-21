(Adds detail)
ULAN BATOR Nov 21 Mongolia's parliament has
appointed Chimed Saikhanbileg as prime minister, it said on
Friday, more than two weeks after it ousted his predecessor for
failing to get to grips with a slumping economy and foreign
investment.
Saikhanbileg replaces Norov Altankhuyag, who was removed
from his post following a no-confidence vote on Nov. 5 amid
concerns about a serious economic downturn in the landlocked
Asian country, which depends heavily on foreign mining
investment and commodity prices.
Saikhanbileg was a member of Altankhuyag's cabinet.
Dale Choi, an independent Mongolian mining analyst, said the
appointment of Saikhanbileg represented "business as usual" for
the government, and could further drive away foreign investment.
"If Mongolia cannot get its house in order now then everyone
will have to wait until 2016 (elections)... and only a few large
foreign investors have the funding cushion to afford that," Choi
said in emailed comments.
Only two out of the 44 members of parliament present during
this morning's session voted against Saikhanbileg, but the
opposition Mongolian People's Party (MPP) refused to attend.
The MPP rejected Saikhanbileg on Thursday evening, saying in
a statement that as a member of Altankhuyag's cabinet, he was
"instrumental" in the deterioration of the country's economy.
Mongolia sits on some of the world's most promising mineral
deposits, but it has so far struggled to convert its vast
underground wealth into tangible economic gains, amid disputes
with foreign investors and delays to big mining and
infrastructure projects.
Turquoise Hill Resources, co-owner of Mongolia's
huge Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine, expressed concern last
week that the ousting of Altankhuyag could prolong a
long-running dispute over the property.
The new prime minister must sign a memorandum of
understanding before banks will lend $4 billion to the Oyu
Tolgoi project.
Those funds will be used for the construction of a mine
expansion that Rio Tinto , the majority owner of
Turquoise Hill and operator of the mine, says will unlock 80
percent of the wealth.
"I'm sure he'll try (to fix Oyu Tolgoi) but he was in the
cabinet for the past three years and we're still at a deadlock,"
said Bontoi Munkhdul, head of market intelligence firm Cover
Mongolia.
"But he's well liked in the business community," he added.
Foreign investment into Mongolia has slumped 59 percent in
the first three quarters of this year, and falling commodity
prices have also hit the country's earnings and put the
government's ambitious spending plans under heavy pressure.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Writing by David Stanway;
Editing by Nick Macfie)