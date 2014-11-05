(Adds details)
By Terrence Edwards
ULAN BATOR Nov 5 Mongolia's parliament voted on
Wednesday to remove Prime Minister Norov Altankhuyag amid
concerns about a serious economic downturn as gold, copper and
coal prices and foreign direct investment slump.
Out of 66 members of parliament who voted, 34 were in favour
of ousting Altankhuyag, Mongolian television showed. Ten members
of parliament, including eight members of his own coalition
government, did not show up.
It will now be up to the coalition government to select a
new candidate, who will have to be approved by the president and
confirmed by parliament.
The government has been in turmoil over the past month, as
seven ministers, including the ministers of mining and foreign
relations, resigned after Altankhuyag won parliamentary approval
to consolidate ministries from 16 down to 13.
That led to calls from the opposition Mongolian People's
Party for the prime minister to stand down, and finally people
from his own government demanded his resignation.
The political fight has distracted the government of the
resource-rich country, landlocked between Russia and China, from
passing a budget.
Parliament rejected a budget proposal for the second time on
October 31 amid criticism of exorbitant spending and overly
optimistic economic projections. Mongolia's Fiscal Stability Law
takes full effect next year, which will cap debt at below 40
percent of gross domestic product.
"It's quite clear that whoever will run next year will have
big, big troubles, with even paying state employees' salaries,"
said Luvsanvandan Sumati, head of the Sant Maral Foundation
polling group.
Key to reviving foreign investment, which has slumped 59
percent this year, is a resolution of a long-running dispute
over the huge Oyu Tolgoi copper mine that Mongolia shares
ownership with mining giant Rio Tinto's
Turquoise Hill Resources arm.
Rio suspended construction of a $5.4 billion underground
expansion project in August 2013 because of disagreements
including construction costs. Altankhuyag had been expected to
sign a memorandum of understanding before bankers release $4
billion in project financing to help pay for the expansion.
China bought more than 90 percent of Mongolia's exports,
mainly of coal and copper, and 49 percent of foreign enterprises
registered in Mongolia were Chinese, China's Xinhua news agency
reported in August.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Nick Macfie)