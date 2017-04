ULAN BATOR Nov 5 Mongolia's parliament voted on Wednesday to remove Prime Minister Norov Altankhuyag amid concerns about a serious economic downturn amid falling coal prices and declining foreign direct investment.

Out of 66 members of parliament who voted, 34 were in favour of ousting Altankhuyag, Mongolian television showed. Eight members of his own coalition government failed to vote. (Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Nick Macfie)