A resident walks with a bicycle in front of the national parliament building at Sukhbaatar square on Mongolia's annual Car-Free Day, in Ulan Bator March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mareike Guensche/Files

ULAN BATOR Mongolia's parliament voted on Wednesday to remove Prime Minister Norov Altankhuyag amid concerns about a serious economic downturn amid falling coal prices and declining foreign direct investment.

Out of 66 members of parliament who voted, 34 were in favour of ousting Altankhuyag, Mongolian television showed. Eight members of his own coalition government failed to vote.

(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Nick Macfie)