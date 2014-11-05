'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
ULAN BATOR Mongolia's parliament voted on Wednesday to remove Prime Minister Norov Altankhuyag amid concerns about a serious economic downturn amid falling coal prices and declining foreign direct investment.
Out of 66 members of parliament who voted, 34 were in favour of ousting Altankhuyag, Mongolian television showed. Eight members of his own coalition government failed to vote.
ANKARA/ISTANBUL A defiant Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced the West's "crusader mentality" on Monday after European monitors criticised a referendum to grant him sweeping new powers, won with a narrow victory laying bare the nation's divisions.