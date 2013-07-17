ULAN BATOR, July 17 Rio Tinto
faces lingering disputes with the Mongolian government over its
Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, said a director of the state company
that owns a third of the mine, highlighting risks confronting
the massive project.
According to Tserenbat Sedvanchig, executive director of
Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi, the government still has 22 points of
dispute with Rio Tinto, operator of the project which is
expected to boost the country's economy by 35 percent by 2020.
Grievances include "four issues related to violations of
Mongolia legislation and the investment agreement," he said,
adding that capital expenditure was the biggest issue.
"If we don't make clear what was the amount of initial
investment, resolution of some of the other 21 issues will be
hindered," Sedvanchig told Mongolian online news service News.mn
in an interview released on Tuesday.
Rio Tinto, whose Turquoise Hill Resources
subsidiary owns 66 percent of Oyu Tolgoi, declined to comment on
his remarks.
Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's five biggest copper mines,
began exporting copper to China on July 9 after two delays in
June. It won the all-clear to export after Rio Tinto agreed to
notify Mongolian authorities of all foreign and local bank
accounts that it would be using to deposit Oyu Tolgoi revenue.
"Any action aimed to tax evasion will be strictly prosecuted
under our law and Rio Tinto and the company management team
probably understand this well. We requested Oyu Tolgoi to
register all its domestic and foreign accounts with relevant
state agencies," Sedvanchig said.
He said exports were pushed forward despite the unresolved
disputes because the project needed the cashflow and stockpiles
were getting full.
"All parties agreed that exports should commence immediately
to let Oyu Tolgoi have a source of income," he said.
Mongolia will receive at least $100 million in royalties
from Oyu Tolgoi this year, he said.
The Mongolian government has said the $6.5 billion project
is at least $2 billion over budget. Other issues that remain to
be resolved include the government's demand for equal pay for
Mongolian and foreign workers, concern about high management
fees and fair representation of Mongolians in management.
The company has blamed delays in attaining permits,
industry-wide cost increases over the three years of development
and inflation in Mongolia for the cost overruns above its early
estimates.
Two auditing teams are investigating costs incurred during
phase one development of the project, one appointed by the Oyu
Tolgoi board and the other by Mongolia's parliament.
"The (Oyu Tolgoi-appointed) working group worked for three
months. Some initial conclusions are already emerging. Soon they
will be finalized. After that, the parties will discuss them,"
Sedvanchig said.
The government and Rio Tinto will need to resolve the
dispute over the costs of the first phase of the project before
agreeing on funding for the second phase, an underground
development expected to cost more than $5 billion.