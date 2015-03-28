* Rio in talks with Mongolia on "detail" of Oyu Tolgoi
restart
* Financing for second phase needs renegotiating
* Timing for completion of second phase still unclear
(Adds detail of financing issue, quotes)
By Terrence Edwards
ULAN BATOR, March 28 Proposals made to the
Mongolian government by global mining giant Rio Tinto
last November to restart the long-delayed Oyu
Tolgoi copper mine were the firm's "best and final offer" and
won't be changed, Rio's chief executive said.
Rio submitted the proposals to resolve some outstanding
issues, including a $127 million tax claim that has already been
cut to $30 million as well as the approval of a $4 billion
project financing package to pay for phase-two construction.
"This is the best and final offer and we believe this a very
reasonable approach to resolving the outstanding issues," said
Sam Walsh in an interview with Reuters on Saturday ahead of a
visit to the mine.
"Clearly, in terms of reaching a final conclusion there's a
lot of detail that needs to be resolved, so negotiations were
continuing last week," he said, adding that Rio was "not looking
for special treatment" but wanted more certainty and clarity
from Mongolia.
Walsh said the firm would be willing to go to international
arbitration to resolve the tax dispute, but said it was not
expected to affect current phase-one production at the mine.
Rio Tinto's Turquoise Hill Resources owns 66
percent of the $6.5 billion Oyu Tolgoi, with the Mongolian
government holding the remainder. Rio is also in charge of
running and developing the project, which is located in the Gobi
desert close to Mongolia's border with China.
The first, open-cut phase of the mine is already in
operation. Turquoise Hill reported $1.6 billion in revenue for
2014 from the sale of 733,700 tonnes of concentrate from the
mine.
Walsh said financing for the second phase of the project,
which will extend the mine underground, will have to be
renegotiated, especially in light of volatile copper prices.
"There have been a number of lenders who rolled over their
offers. Once we've resolved all of the negotiations, we need to
go back to lenders to confirm the availability of the funding,"
he said.
He didn't have a specific timeframe for when the second
phase could finally begin operations, saying Rio would first
have to finalise negotiations with the government and also
remobilise its workforce.
"There are a lot of moving parts there that would need to be
taken into account before you can specify when it would start,"
he said.
(Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)