ULAN BATOR, March 31 Rio Tinto
and Mongolia have made a breakthrough in a tax dispute that has
been among issues stalling development of the $6.5 billion Oyu
Tolgoi copper mine, according to an official familiar with the
government's position.
Disputes over costs and taxes have delayed an expansion of
the mine that would extend its life beyond an estimated 15
years.
"Misunderstandings and issues surrounding the tax climates
have been resolved," the official told Reuters, without
specifying the terms of an agreement or what other issues needed
to be resolved for the next underground phase of the project to
go ahead.
"The parties are working towards agreeing on the commercial
terms of the underground project," added the official, who asked
not to be named because no announcement had been made yet.
A Rio Tinto spokesman and a spokesman for Mongolia's mining
ministry declined to comment.
A spokesman for Rio's Turquoise Hill Resources,
which owns 66 percent of the mine, also declined to comment and
pointed to a statement last week that said Oyu Tolgoi was
appealing a ruling by Mongolia's Tax Dispute Resolution Council
to the country's Administrative Appellate Court.
Last year, Rio handed Mongolia a proposed memorandum of
understanding that would provide consent to move forwards with
the expansion project.
First, however, Rio and the government need to find
consensus on issues including a $127 million tax claim against
the company, that was later reduced to $30 million, and approval
of a $4 billion project financing package.
Rio Tinto's chief executive Sam Walsh said in an interview
with Reuters on Saturday that the proposal sent to the
government in November was the miner's "best and final offer"
and that it did not seek "special treatment" with the agreement.
Walsh added that there "are issues we're working through
with the government, and I'm hopeful we'll bring to resolution."
He said the firm would be willing to go to international
arbitration to resolve the tax dispute, but said it was not
expected to affect current phase-one production at the mine.
In addition to the open-cut mine now in operation, the phase
two project would see the construction of an underground mining
complex.
Walsh visited the mine on Sunday to mark the one million
tonnes of concentrate that had been shipped since its opening in
2013.
Walsh has said financing for the second phase will have to
be renegotiated, especially in light of volatile copper prices.
Mongolia has been concerned about costs because it cannot
receive dividends for its 34 percent stake in the mine until
after investors first recoup their investment.
Construction on the underground complex is currently
projected to cost $5.4 billion.
