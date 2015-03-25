ULAN BATOR, March 25 A Mongolian appeals court
has upheld a fine worth nearly $18 million for tax evasion on
Toronto-listed SouthGobi Resources, according to a
statement from the court, which analysts say may send the
company teetering towards insolvency.
Mongolian authorities last year issued tens of millions of
dollars in tax claims to companies, putting investors on edge.
The perception of an unpredictable government has subdued
enthusiasm for the country's coal and copper deposits worth
billions of dollars, sending foreign investment spiralling
downwards by 74 percent last year.
SouthGobi may appeal the decision announced on Wednesday to
a higher court, said Dale Choi, head of Independent Mongolian
Metals & Mining Research, in an email to investors.
"Still, the likelihood has increased that SouthGobi could
end up with facing a penalty of ~$17.5 million, which increases
risk of insolvency for the company," Choi said.
A Mongolian court found SouthGobi Resources and three former
foreign employees guilty of tax evasion in hearing by a panel of
judges held on Jan. 30, and fined the company 35 million tugrik
($17.5 million) for taxes owed.
The January hearing was the third after judges twice
returned the case to the prosecution because of a lack of
evidence. SouthGobi has denied the tax evasion charges, but was
not able to immediately able to respond to a request for
additional comments.
"Throughout the investigation, the administration officials
have issued in total four reports which all have all been
different and contradicted one another in terms of content and
final sums of purported tax evasion," said Chief Financial
Officer Bertrand Troiano by email last month.
Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj last month
pardoned the three former employees who had been sentenced to
more than five years each in prison on the tax evasion charges.
SouthGobi operates the Ovoot coal deposit in the Gobi
desert, about 25 miles north of the China-Mongolia border. It
and other miners in the area have suffered from a sharp drop in
coal prices as China's economic growth has slowed.
($1 = 1,986.0000 tugrik)
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing By Tom Hogue)