ULAN BATOR, April 22 Mongolia's massive Tavan
Tolgoi coal mine will resume exports of coking coal to China on
Monday after suspending deliveries in January due to cost
pressures, the state firm in charge of the project said.
Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi signed an initial $250 million coal
sales agreement with Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco)
in July 2011, but halted deliveries in
January, saying the price paid for the coal was below the cost
of production.
The firm, already saddled with huge debts, said it wanted to
renegotiate the terms of the Chalco deal.
Late in January, Chalco, threatened to take legal action
against Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi if it failed to comply with the
terms of the contract.
Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi said in a statement on Monday that cost
cutting at the mine had allowed it to reduce its losses. It
would resume deliveries to Chalco immediately, but was still
seeking to renegotiate the 2011 deal.
Chalco was not immediately available for comment when
contacted by Reuters on Monday.
The development of the Tavan Tolgoi mine, located about 300
km (185 miles) from the Chinese border and thought to contain as
much as 7.5 billion tonnes of coal, has been repeatedly delayed
due to financing problems and bureaucratic hold-ups, as well as
debates about the role of foreign investment in the project.
A plan to allow an international consortium including
Peabody Energy Corp of the United States and China's
Shenhua Group to develop the western section of the project fell
by the wayside in 2011 amid complaints that the bidding process
was unfair.
Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi said in January that it had also
shelved a plan to list the eastern block of the project on
overseas stock exchanges this year, saying market conditions
were not favourable.