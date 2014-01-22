ULAN BATOR Jan 22 Mongolia's export trade in
2013 fell 2.6 percent compared to the previous year as a result
of a decrease in coal shipments to China over the period, the
country's central bank said.
The total value of Mongolian exports reached $4.27 billion
in 2013, down from $4.38 billion in the previous year, the bank
said in its foreign trade review for December.
Deliveries of coal to southern neighbour China were affected
by disputes over prices as well as falling demand during the
year. According to official Chinese data, coal imports from
Mongolia fell 20 percent over the year to 17.3 million tonnes.
The Mongolian central bank said an increase in copper
concentrate exports, driven by the launch of the first phase of
Rio Tinto's massive Oyu Tolgoi project, was
offset by a 11.5 percent drop in coal shipments.
Landlocked Mongolia is heavily dependent on its export of
mining resources, mostly to China. The bank said 88 percent of
its total export trade consisted of minerals in 2013, down 2.4
percentage points compared to the previous year.
More than 90 percent of Mongolia's exports typically go to
China, but the bank has yet to publish detailed figures for
2013.
