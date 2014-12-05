BRIEF-HaiNan Pearl River Holdings expects to return profitable in FY 2017 Q1
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 18 million yuan
Dec 5 Monitise Plc :
* Virgin Money agrees strategic partnership with Monitise
* Virgin Money has today announced a seven-year agreement with monitise to help develop elements of bank's future digital banking services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 18 million yuan
* Xiongan 'concept stocks' fall on promise to fight speculation