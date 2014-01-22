BRIEF-Meda Inc to sell Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang for 20 mln rgt
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang
Jan 22 Monitise PLC : * Finland's Op-Pohjola Group enters MPOS agreement with Monitise * Signed three-year deal to provide multi-language mobile point of sale services for small business, merchant customers * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has sent out a request for proposals to banks for a euro-denominated Eurobond, according to sources.