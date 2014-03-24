March 24 Monitise PLC :
* Fully-underwritten placing of 160,643,031 new shares to
accelerate shift to global subscription-based business
* Major existing shareholders and new partner MasterCard intend
to participate in placing
* New partnerships announced as Monitise targets 200m
registered users by FY 2018
* New model reduces financial and technical barriers to
customer on-boarding
* Proceeds from placing will enable co to transition from a
licence/services business model to a subscription model
* Expect FY 2014 revenue growth of approximately 40%, compared
to previous guidance of 50 pct
* Arpu target of at least £2.50 per annum -comprising bank
anywhere subscription revenue and pay anyone, buy anything
transaction revenue.
* Sustainable gross margin above 70 pct
* Expected reduction in revenue,acceleration in operating
expenses will likely result in H2 fy2014's EBITDA loss to exceed
H1 FY 2014
* Barclays Bank plc and Canaccord Genuity limited are acting as
joint bookrunners in connection with the placing
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here