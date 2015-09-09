* Chief Executive Elizabeth Buse quits for personal reasons
* FY core loss 41.8 mln stg vs company expectation of 40-50
mln
* Says doesn't expect revenue to grow in current year
* Shares down 41 percent, hit six-year low
By Esha Vaish
Sept 9 Monitise Plc Chief Executive
Elizabeth Buse has quit after just over a year in the post, the
mobile banking software maker said on Wednesday, as it posted an
increased yearly loss and forecast flat revenue in the current
year.
Its shares plummeted more than 40 percent to a six-year low
as Buse's departure once again called into question Monitise's
growth prospects and its relations with a key customer.
Monitise, trying to revive its fortunes after multiple
revenue warnings and an abortive attempt to sell itself, had
hired Buse from Visa Inc last June with the objective of
helping inspire a sevenfold increase in customer numbers.
Her departure, attributed to a desire to return to the
United States for personal reasons, comes less than six months
after founder and co-CEO Alastair Lukies said he would step
down.
"She came with huge credibility from Visa Inc ... so the
fact that she's departing ... will definitely be seen as a sign
of caution by potential customers," analyst Milan Radia of
Jefferies said.
Founded in 2003, Monitise blazed a trail by linking banks
and mobile operators to build a business capable of handling
more than $70 billion a year in mobile payments, purchases and
money transfers.
However, it has issued a string on warnings on the back of a
change last year in its business model, to subscriptions from
one based on more attractive licensing deals.
The company has come up against tough competition from free
mobile payment systems offered by the likes of Google Inc
and Apple Inc.
SUDDEN CHANGE
And Visa Europe said in July it would reduce its 5.3 percent
stake - echoing a previous statement by its parent regarding its
5.5 percent holding - which analysts attributed to a straining
of relations after Monitise tied up with rival MasterCard Inc
.
Visa's sudden change in relationship with Monitise, from one
of support illustrated by Buse's appointment, indicates a
"degree of anger", Radia said.
Canaccord Genuity analysts said the loss of Buse and the
lowered expectations reduced their confidence in Monitise's
turnaround and growth prospects.
The brokerage also pointed to limited evidence of demand for
the company's new "cloud" based product, which has brought on
board only one customer since its April launch.
After Buse's departure at the end of October, Monitise will
be left with three former Visa executives in its leadership
team, including Chairman Peter Ayliffe.
Deputy CEO Lee Cameron, who has been with the company since
2008, will step in as chief executive.
Monitise also reported a core loss of 41.8 million pounds in
the year to June 30, up from 31.4 million a year earlier and
compared with its expectation of 40-50 million.
It said it was not expecting revenue to grow in the current
financial year, but expects to report a core profit.
The shares, down 41 percent at 3.43 pence by 1139 GMT, have
lost more than 90 percent of their value since touching a high
in early January 2014. The stock was the top volume mover on the
London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6509 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi and David Holmes)