UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
Dec 1 Monitise Plc, a mobile banking technology company, said its Chief Financial Officer Brad Petzer would step down.
Petzer will resign from the board with immediate effect but will remain with the business until a new CFO is found, the company said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The European Commission plans to issue new rules that could force clearing of euro-denominated derivatives away from London once the UK exits the European Union in 2019.