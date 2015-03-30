March 30 Monitise Plc

* Non-Executive director, tom houghton, has stepped down from board of directors, with effect from 29 march 2015

* During the recent Strategic Review, to avoid any possible conflicts of interest, it was necessary for Tom, as Visa Europe's Board representative, to recuse himself from Board discussions. In order to avoid any such issues recurring, Monitise and Visa Europe have agreed that Tom should step down.