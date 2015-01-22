* Hires Moelis & Co for "all encompassing" strategic review
* Company issues third revenue warning in a year
* Shares fall more than 20 pct
By Richa Naidu and Noor Zainab Hussain
Jan 22 British mobile banking software maker
Monitise Plc has put itself up for sale, blaming
changes in its business model for its third revenue warning in a
year.
But shares of the former high-tech darling fell more than 20
percent amid doubts about whether it would find a buyer.
Monitise, which switched to a subscription model from one
based on licences last year, said it had hired Moelis & Co to
conduct an "all encompassing" strategic review that included
"corporate transactions and stock market listing options."
The company provides software for mobile devices that allows
clients of banks including Royal Bank of Scotland and
Banco Santander to pay for goods and services. The
company has tie-ups with MasterCard Inc and IBM.
The future of Monitise and its rivals has been thrown into
doubt, however, since Google Inc and Apple Inc
launched free mobile payment systems.
At the stock's low of 15.51 pence on Thursday, Monitise was
valued at about 332 million pounds ($504 million).
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Alexandre Faure said a sale would
be difficult, but MasterCard, or more likely IBM, could be
interested.
IBM and MasterCard could not be reached for comment, while a
spokesman for Monitise said takeover rules restricted the
company from commenting beyond its statement. Moelis also
declined to comment.
More than 62 million Monitise shares had changed hands by
1340 GMT, making the stock the most heavily traded on the London
Stock Exchange.
The company, which had lost more than 70 percent of its
value this year up to Wednesday, said it now expected revenue of
$136 million-$151 million for the year ending June 30, compared
with $143.7 million last year.
Even at the high end of the range, the company would miss
its forecast of 25 percent revenue growth.
The company said it expected a full-year EBITDA loss of
between $60 million and $76 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of just over $50
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Monitise shares were down 15 percent at 17 pence at 1355
GMT.
($1 = 0.6582 pounds)
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Ted Kerr)