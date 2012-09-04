Sept 4 Monitise Plc's full-year loss narrowed and the British mobile banking technology company said it entered a deal with a unit of Bank of China to provide the Hong Kong-based lender with mobile payments technology.

The British company said it would help launch mobile services for Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd, which is looking to tap Hong Kong's high levels of cellphone penetration.

Monitise also reiterated its revenue forecast for fiscal 2013. It expects at least 70 million pounds in revenue in the current year and gross margins are likely to be more than 70 percent in the second half of fiscal 2013.

The company also backed its EBITDA outlook and said it expects to achieve its EBITDA break-even target by September 2013, one quarter earlier than its previous forecast.

Loss before tax for the year to June 30 narrowed to about 17 million pounds ($27.02 million) from 17.2 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue grew 136 percent to 36.1 million pounds. Revenue from live operations, which include deployments in the U.K. and the Americas, grew 130 percent to 29.4 million pounds.

The company said its order book as at June 30 was more than 110 million pounds, double the previous year, and that it sees 160 million pounds as additional revenue from existing contracts.

Shares in the company closed at 32.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.