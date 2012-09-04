Sept 4 Monitise Plc's full-year loss
narrowed and the British mobile banking technology company said
it entered a deal with a unit of Bank of China to
provide the Hong Kong-based lender with mobile payments
technology.
The British company said it would help launch mobile
services for Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd, which is
looking to tap Hong Kong's high levels of cellphone penetration.
Monitise also reiterated its revenue forecast for fiscal
2013. It expects at least 70 million pounds in revenue in the
current year and gross margins are likely to be more than 70
percent in the second half of fiscal 2013.
The company also backed its EBITDA outlook and said it
expects to achieve its EBITDA break-even target by September
2013, one quarter earlier than its previous forecast.
Loss before tax for the year to June 30 narrowed to about 17
million pounds ($27.02 million) from 17.2 million pounds a year
ago.
Revenue grew 136 percent to 36.1 million pounds. Revenue
from live operations, which include deployments in the U.K. and
the Americas, grew 130 percent to 29.4 million pounds.
The company said its order book as at June 30 was more than
110 million pounds, double the previous year, and that it sees
160 million pounds as additional revenue from existing
contracts.
Shares in the company closed at 32.75 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Monday.