Sept 5 Mobile banking technology company
Monitise Plc reported a loss after the Clairmail deal
and investment in the Group's delivery capabilities and platform
technology doubled its operating costs.
The company said adjusted loss before tax for the full year
was 32.8 million pounds as compared to a loss of 18.2 million
pounds a year before.
The company also said Peter Ayliffe, Visa Europe's retiring
CEO would take over as its Group Chairman. Ayliffe succeeds
Duncan McIntyre, who is stepping down but will continue as an
advisor.
The company said it expected revenue growth of about 50
percent in 2014.
Shares in the company closed at a life high of 53.75 pence
on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
--