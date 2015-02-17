Feb 17 Monitise Plc, a British
mobile-banking software maker, said first-half group EBITDA loss
widened, hurt by its switch last year to a subscription model
from one based on licences.
Monitise, which put itself up for sale last month, said
interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) loss
widened to 30.8 million pounds ($47.3 million) for the six
months ended Dec. 31, from 10.2 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8.8 percent to 42.4 million pounds.
The company also said its strategic review had seen many
"constructive discussions with market-leading players"
interested in its business.
($1 = 0.6504 pounds)
