Nov 20 Monnari Trade SA :

* Registers new wholly-owned unit Modern Work Sp. z o.o.

* Modern Work Sp. z o.o. will support the company in its commercial activity

* Modern Work Sp. z o.o.'s share capital consists of 50 shares of nominal value 100 zlotys each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)