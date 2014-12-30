UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 30 Monnari Trade SA :
* Registers four new wholly-owned units Modern Centre Sp. z o.o., Modern Model Sp. z o.o., Modern Craft Sp. z o.o.and Modern Level Sp. z o.o. with 5,000 zlotys capital each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says it will sell two Kawasaki-based properties to Tokyo-based branch of THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN, for 1.62 billion yen