BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber sees H1 2017 net profit up 50-100 pct
April 25 Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber Co Ltd:
Sept 17 Monnari Trade SA :
* Says establishes two new units: Modern Company Sp. z o.o. and Modern Friend Sp. z o.o.
* Says each subsidiary capital consists of 50 shares with nominal value of 100 zlotys, reflecting total value of 5,000 zlotys
* Says both units are wholly-owned by Monnari Trade
* Says main business target of new companie is supporting clothes retail activity of Monnari Trade Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
April 25 Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber Co Ltd:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 272.1 percent to 300.7 percent, or to be 65 million yuan to 70 million yuan