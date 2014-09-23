BRIEF-Madison Wine says Zhu Qin appointed as CEO
* Zhu Qin has been appointed as chief executive officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2paJdy2) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Monnari Trade SA :
* Says establishes new wholly-owned unit Modern Lady Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Zhu Qin has been appointed as chief executive officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2paJdy2) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.14 per share for 2016