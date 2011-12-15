* Acting In Concert rules thwart investor communication

* AGM no longer a valuable, effective forum for free discussion

By Sinead Cruise

LONDON, Dec 15 Fund firm Monolith Investment Management wants a rethink of rules that bar shareholders from teaming up to challenge underperforming executives in the Netherlands, saying they hurt company growth prospects and endanger investor rights.

Daan van Vlaardingen and Dimitri Kaandorp, founders of the Dutch small-cap equities specialist, have called for greater clarity on the 'Acting in Concert' rules they say hamper efforts by long-term investors to take a stand against weak corporate governance.

"The rules have had a paralyzing effect on investors who seek co-operation with each other as they are opaque and poorly framed," said Kaandorp.

"The legislation was meant to bring more transparency and protection for minority shareholders ... but it has effectively prevented substantive consultation outside the confines of the annual general meeting," he said.

The rules require investors to make a public statement if they pursue a sustained joint voting policy with regard to a particular company.

If such notification is not made and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) suspects shareholders are acting in concert, guilty parties can be forced to sell their shares if they control 30 percent or more of a company's stock.

These high penalties have spooked investors into limiting discussions about the quality of management to the Annual General Meeting, which Monolith says has long since lost its value as a forum for collaboration or vehicle for change.

"(The AGM) is more a carefully orchestrated event that avoids management being seriously challenged on critical issues by shareholders," Kaandorp added.

"This also results in little diversification, with few women or younger directors represented on boards, for example, makes it very difficult to dislodge 'old boy networks'," he said.

Monolith invests in a small portfolio of Western European small caps stocks it considers to be substantially undervalued. In order to unlock that value, the manager relies on successful engagement with the board and shareholders to improve business prospects and shareprices, van Vlaardingen said.

Fund ratings agency Morningstar ranked Monolith as the top performer among 84 European small cap equities funds across Europe in the five years since its inception, with an average yearly investment return of 8 percent.