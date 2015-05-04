METALS-Copper stalls as equities rise and China outlook dims
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper was flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
May 4 Investment firm Monroe Capital LLC appointed Joe Rodgers managing director and group head of its Southeast Region Group.
Rodgers, who will be based in Monroe's Atlanta office, joins from KPMG Corporate Finance LLC, where he was managing director and group head of capital advisory and private placements.
Rodgers has 23 years of experience in various corporate finance roles across investment banking, consulting and lending, Monroe said on Monday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper was flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 11 A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected Uber's bid to send its high-profile trade secret dispute with Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit to a private legal forum, a setback for the ride services company.