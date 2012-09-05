Sept 5 Fiscal stress in Monrovia, California,
led Standard & Poor's Ratings Services late on Tuesday to lower
the city's credit ratings and warn of a further downgrade.
The rating agency dropped Monrovia's issuer rating to
BBB-plus from A, while the rating on the city's pension
obligation and lease revenue bonds was cut to BBB from A-minus.
"The lowered ratings reflect our view of the substantial
drop in the city's available general fund reserves and liquidity
and the likelihood that the city's reserve and liquidity levels
will remain low in the near term," said S&P credit analyst Li
Yang in a statement.
S&P said it has a negative outlook on the lower ratings,
citing a recently filed lawsuit against the city by a local
developer. It also warned that if Monrovia fails to manage its
liquidity needs in the next year, its rating may fall again.
Samuelson & Fetter, the developer, is seeking $106 million
from Monrovia, according to a statement on the city's Web site.
The statement from City Manager Laurie Lile said a judgment
of that size against Monrovia would be devastating, but that she
was optimistic the dispute will be settled.
Monrovia, about 20 miles northeast of Los Angeles, joins the
ranks of other California cities with shaky finances. Three of
those cities - Stockton, San Bernardino and Mammoth Lakes - have
filed Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcies in recent months.