By Maximiliano Rizzi
BUENOS AIRES, June 13 Argentina's government is
close to striking a deal with Monsanto Co over the
inspection of shipments of genetically modified soybeans, an
agriculture ministry official said on Monday.
Monsanto and President Mauricio Macri's government have been
at loggerheads since March over the company's request to have
exporting companies inspect soybean shipments to make sure
farmers paid royalties on soybean seed technology.
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, threatened to
suspend launches of future soybean technologies in Argentina, a
move that could limit output of the country's main cash crop.
Argentina, the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock
feed, relies heavily on Monsanto's genetic technology to produce
soybeans.
The government is now analyzing Monsanto's proposed method
of inspection, said Guillermo Bernaudo, chief of Argentina's
Ministry of Agri-industry.
"It's basically impossible not to have a deal. It's a matter
of days," he told Reuters.
A Buenos Aires-based Monsanto spokeswoman said talks were
ongoing but no deal was finalized.
The conflict is playing out just over six months into
Macri's term, after he won the presidency on promises of freeing
Argentina's economy from years of heavy-handed trade and
currency controls.
Farmers have urged the government to make a deal with the
company though they object to private exporters playing an
enforcement role.
Monsanto struck deals with individual exporting companies to
police royalty collection in neighboring Brazil.
(Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Caroline
Stauffer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)