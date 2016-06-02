June 2 German drugs and crop chemicals group
Bayer AG has secured a loan facility of 60 billion
euros ($66.94 billion) to fund its $62 billion offer for U.S.
seeds company Monsanto Co, Handelsblatt daily reported
on Thursday.
Bayer AG secured the bridge loan on Wednesday from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, HSBC
, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, the German
newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/22ABOmI)
Bayer AG made an unsolicited takeover offer for Monsanto in
May, aiming to create the world's biggest agricultural supplier
and integrate pesticides and seeds markets.
Monsanto turned down the bid as "incomplete and financially
inadequate", but said it was open to further negotiations.
"As a matter of principle, we do not comment on any market
rumors," Bayer spokesman Michael Preuss said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8963 euros)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)