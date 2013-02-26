SAO PAULO Feb 26 Giant agribusiness company
Monsanto Co said in a statement on Tuesday it will hold
off collecting royalties on its Roundup Ready soybean technology
in Brazil until a patent dispute is resolved in the local
courts.
Last week, Brazil's Upper Tribunal of Justice (STJ) rejected
Monsanto's request to extend its patent on its RR1 technology
until 2014. Monsanto said it was appealing, which will put the
case before Brazil's Supreme Court (STF).
Brazil, the world's second largest soybean producer and
exporter, is one of the company's leading growth markets.
The company is involved in several legal battles over
royalties payments for using its technologies.
On Feb. 19, a Paraguayan judge rejected a request by soy
farmers to block Monsanto from collecting royalty payments for
Roundup Ready seeds in the world's fourth largest soybean
exporter.
On the same day, U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled that
Monsanto was in a strong position against an Indiana farmer over
the use of its patented soybeans, a case closely watched by the
biotechnology industry.