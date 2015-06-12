CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners names Gordon Hicks CEO of BGIS (May 4)
(Corrects headline in May 4 BRIEF to say Gordon Hicks was named CEO of BGIS, not of Brookfield Business Partners) Brookfield Business Partners Lp:
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 12 Seed company Monsanto Co has named Michiel de Jongh as president and general manager of its Winnipeg-based Canadian operations, effective June 1.
De Jongh was most recently Monsanto's business lead for Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.
He replaces Mike McGuire, who retired earlier this year, Monsanto said in a statement. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane swerved off the runway at a West Virginia airport and went over a hillside, officials said on Friday.