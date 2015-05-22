BEIJING May 22 State-owned China National
Chemical Corp, better known as ChemChina, is not considering
bidding for Monsanto's herbicide business or for Swiss
crop chemicals maker Syngenta, a top ChemChina
executive told Reuters on Friday.
"There have been some market speculations on this about
ChemChina...but it's not us. We are not in contacts with (these)
companies," said Robert Lu, ChemChina's VP in charge of overseas
acquisitions.
Banking sources have previously told Reuters that ChemChina
could be among the potential buyers for some of the assets that
may be sold to overcome antitrust issues arising from Monsanto's
planned acquisition of Syngenta.
ChemChina is currently in the middle of acquiring the
143-year-old Italian tyre maker Pirelli in a 7.3
billion-euro ($8 billion) deal.
