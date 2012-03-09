* Scientists ask government to act with "urgency"
* Scientists warn more pesticide use is a problem
* Say Monsanto's advice to use insecticide is flawed
By Carey Gillam
March 9 A group of U.S. plant scientists
is warning federal regulators that action is needed to mitigate
a growing problem with biotech corn that is losing its
resistance to plant-damaging pests.
The stakes are high - U.S. corn production is critical for
food, animal feed and ethanol production, and farmers have
increasingly been relying on corn that has been genetically
modified to be toxic to corn rootworm pests.
"This is not something that is a surprise... but it is
something that needs to be addressed," said Joseph Spencer, a
corn entomologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey, part
of the University of Illinois.
Spencer is one of 22 academic corn experts who sent a letter
dated March 5 to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
telling regulators they are worried about long-term corn
production prospects because of the failure of the genetic
modifications in corn aimed at protection from rootworm.
Monsanto introduced its corn rootworm protected
products, which contain a protein referred to as "Cry3Bb1," in
2003 and they have proved popular with farmers in key growing
areas around the country. Biotech corn sales are a key growth
driver of sales at Monsanto.
The corn rootworm product is supposed to reduce the need to
put insecticides into the soil, essentially making the corn
plants toxic to the worms that try to feed on their roots.
But plant scientists have recently found evidence that the
genetic modification is losing its effectiveness, making the
plants vulnerable to rootworm damage and potentially significant
production losses.
The scientists said in their letter to EPA that the
situation should be acted upon "carefully, but with a sense of
some urgency."
As concerns have mounted over the last year that Monsanto's
rootworm-protected products were losing their effectiveness,
Monsanto has said the problem is small and has said the products
continue to provide U.S. corn farmers with "strong protection
against this damaging pest."
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, has recommended
growers rotate the corn with its biotech soybeans, use another
of its biotech corn products and use insecticides to try to
address the problem.
"Rootworm performance inquiries in 2011 were isolated to less
than 0.2 percent of the acres planted with Monsanto
rootworm-traited corn hybrids," said Danielle Stuart, a Monsanto
spokeswoman. "In all of these cases, Monsanto is working very
closely with the farmer and has provided best management
practices for the upcoming season on each of these fields. "
The problems with insect resistance have been reported in
parts of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Continuing to plant a failing technology only increases the
resistance development risk, the scientists said in their
letter. Moreover, they say, the rootworm-protected BT corn is
being planted in areas that have no need for it, often because
there are few alternative seed options. Scarcity of non-BT corn
seed is a concern, they said.
Using insecticides along with the biotech corn as Monsanto
has advised is not a good approach, according to the scientists,
because it elevates production costs for farmers and masks the
extent and severity of the building insect resistance.
"Recommendations to apply insecticides to protect transgenic
Bt corn rootworm corn strikes us as a clear admission that the
Cry3Bb1 toxin is no longer providing control adequate to protect
yield," the scientists wrote.
"When insecticides overlay transgenic technology, the
economic and environmental advantages of rootworm-protected corn
quickly disappear," the scientists wrote.
EPA Office of Pesticide Programs Director Steven Bradbury,
who the letter was addressed to, could not be reached for
comment.