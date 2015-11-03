BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
CHICAGO Nov 3 The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto Co., said Tuesday that it has signed definitive agreements to allow leading farm equipment maker Deere & Co. to acquire Climate's planting equipment business for an undisclosed sum.
The deal also allows near real-time data connections between certain John Deere farm equipment and Climate's high-tech farming platform, Climate FieldView. Climate will retain the Climate Fieldview's digital agriculture portfolio.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]