By Carey Gillam
| June 24
June 24 Monsanto Co's efforts to expand
its agrichemical interests beyond what has long been its
bread-and-butter glyphosate herbicide business were underscored
on Wednesday by news the company plans to invest potentially
more than $1 billion in a production facility for an alternative
herbicide.
Monsanto officials expect to spend the money over the next
three to five years expanding a plant in Luling, Louisiana, to
produce the weed-killing agent called dicamba. Luling has been a
key location for glyphosate production for years.
The interest and investment in dicamba represents a step
away from the company's reliance on glyphosate, which is the key
ingredient in Monsanto's branded Roundup line of herbicides.
Glyphosate is also the key to many of Monsanto's genetically
engineered crop lines. The company makes corn, soybeans, cotton,
canola and other crops that can tolerate being sprayed with
glyphosate.
"Over the next decade ... this holds the potential to
further diversify our ag productivity segment and provide a
source of growth longer term," Monsanto President Brett Begemann
told analysts in a conference call.
Roundup, and the "Roundup Ready" crops Monsanto engineers
have been very popular with farmers, particularly in the United
States. However, widespread planting of Roundup Ready corn and
soybeans, and associated widespread use of Roundup weed killer,
has contributed to the rise of weeds resistant to glyphosate.
The weed resistance problem has become such a significant
problem for crop production that farmers are seeking
alternatives, and Monsanto and its rivals in the agrichemical
industry are racing to introduce new options for glyphosate and
Roundup Ready crops.
"The reality is the industry is going to have to continually
evolve just like plant life evolves," said Edward Jones analyst
Matt Arnold.
Monsanto's solution combines glyphosate with dicamba for
what it is calling the "Roundup Ready Xtend" crop system, aimed
at soybean and cotton farmers.
Rival Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical Co,
has developed crops that tolerate its new herbicide, which
combines 2,4-D with glyphosate.
Monsanto said it sees at least a 200 million-acre "practical
fit" for its Roundup Ready Xtend system for soybeans and cotton
in the Americas.
The company said on Wednesday it is still awaiting approval
from Chinese regulators to allow imports of the new soybeans.
China is a key buyer of U.S. soybeans, but has shown reluctance
to approve imports of new GMO crops.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam. Editing by Andre Grenon)