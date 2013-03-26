March 26 Top global seed rivals Monsanto Co
and DuPont said Tuesday they settled a bitter
legal battle over rights to technology for genetically modified
seeds and will drop antitrust and patent lawsuits against each
other in federal court.
Under the agreements, DuPont will make a series of royalty
payments for soybean genetic material, including $802 million
from 2014 to 2017 for trait technology, associated data and
soybean lines to support commercial introduction.
The deal dismisses a $1 billion verdict against DuPont.