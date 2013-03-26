* DuPont gains broad licensing of Monsanto technology
* DuPont to pay minimum $1.75 bln in royalties
* Companies agree to dismiss $1 bln verdict DuPont owed
Monsanto
* Monsanto shares end 4.4 pct higher, DuPont's down slightly
By Carey Gillam
March 26 DuPont Co will pay Monsanto Co
at least $1.75 billion in a new licensing deal and both
companies have agreed to dissolve their bitter legal battles
over rights to technology for genetically modified seeds, the
world's top seed companies said on Tuesday.
The companies agreed to drop antitrust and patent claims
against each other while forging the new collaboration, and
agreed to toss out a $1 billion jury verdict DuPont was ordered
to pay Monsanto last August.
Separately, DuPont will make at least $1.75 billion in
royalty payments over several years in exchange for broad access
to Monsanto's leading genetic technology for the development of
new agricultural seed products.
Monsanto shares finished up 4.4 percent at $103.79, while
DuPont fell 0.3 percent to $48.97 by Tuesday's market close.
DuPont officials said the agreement was a win for
shareholders and sets up its Pioneer agricultural seed unit for
future growth.
"This is a smart deal for DuPont," Paul Schickler, president
of DuPont Pioneer, said in an interview. "We've got access to
two additional technologies that we can now combine with our
existing technologies as well as the technologies that are in
our pipeline."
DuPont Pioneer will have broad rights to important new
technology that includes stacking of traits, Schickler said.
Monsanto, which generates revenues both through seed sales
and licensing of its genetic seed technology to other companies,
said the deal should bring in far more than the minimum $1.75
billion as DuPont pushes the company's technology through its
broad customer base.
"We would expect them to move past those minimums pretty
swiftly and significantly. They were and are the largest soybean
company in the world, the United States for sure," said Scott
Partridge, vice president/strategy for Monsanto. "We are pleased
to have them again as a customer for our newest technology."
Under the agreement, which Schickler said came together over
the last week, DuPont is to make four annual fixed royalty
payments totaling $802 million to Monsanto from 2014 to 2017.
Beginning in 2018, DuPont will also pay royalties on a
per-unit basis for Genuity Roundup Ready 2 Yield soybean
technology and Genuity Roundup Ready 2 Xtend for the life of the
agreement in exchange for continued technology access. Annual
minimum payments through 2023 will total $950 million.
DuPont can start testing Monsanto's material in the field
this year and will be able to sell Roundup Ready 2 Yield in
2014. And if regulatory approvals are in place, DuPont will be
able to start selling the Xtend product in 2015, according to
Schickler.
Pioneer will integrate the technology into its own seed
germplasm over time, he said.
BGC Partners analyst Mark Gulley said the deal appears to be
a win for both companies, notably for DuPont who has converted
its legal liability for the $1 billion jury award into royalty
payments that provide access to important new technology.
"Monsanto gets a nice royalty stream and DuPont gets to
remove this cloud over the stock in terms of a contingent
liability," he said.
Access to Xtend is key as it is seen as part of a next wave
of herbicide-resistant crop technology aimed at dealing with a
wave of herbicide-resistant weeds spreading across U.S.
farmland.
In addition, DuPont is gaining Monsanto's assistance in
maintaining regulatory approvals for certain technologies that
are coming off patent and which are already incorporated into
several DuPont Pioneer corn and soybean varieties. Also, DuPont
granted Monsanto licenses to certain of its disease resistance
technology and corn defoliation patents.
LEGAL TRUCE
The settlement comes after a jury in the U.S. District Court
in St. Louis last year agreed with Monsanto that DuPont and
Pioneer violated a licensing agreement for use of the Roundup
Ready trait by trying to stack several traits together.
DuPont was pursuing a separate case against Monsanto,
alleging anti-competitive behavior, and a hearing in that matter
was set for this autumn. But under the settlement, each side is
dropping its claims against the other.
Both DuPont and Monsanto hold strong positions in the U.S.
seed industry. They and other competitors have been racing to
develop improved crops through genetic modifications and other
means.
Pioneer, which generated sales of $7.3 billion in 2012, has
been gaining market share in North American soybean and corn
markets, and its brands have been popular with farmers.
Monsanto, which had $13.5 billion in sales last year, is
seen as the market leader in developing genetically altered crop
technology and is the world's largest seed company.
Monsanto introduced its Roundup Ready soybean technology in
1996. Roundup Ready crops can tolerate sprayings of Roundup, or
glyphosate-based, herbicide. And the technology has become a
foundation for many key crops, including corn, alfalfa, cotton,
canola and sugar beets.
The two companies have been notorious for their battles,
both in the marketplace and in the courtroom, but Monsanto's
Partridge said on Tuesday that they had agreed to try to improve
relations going forward.
"We do not want to have fights in the court house," he said.
"We need to compete vigorously with our product offerings and
let farmers choose."