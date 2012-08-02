(Corrects to remove reference to a different lawsuit from
paragraph 3 and replaces that with the relevant one)
Aug 1 Global agribusiness group Monsanto Co
has been awarded $1 billion in damages in a patent
infringement trial against DuPont and its agricultural
crop subsidiary DuPont Pioneer.
The trial revolved around Monsanto's patented Roundup Ready
technology.
Monsanto was arguing that DuPont, through its Pioneer
Hi-Bred International unit, violated a 2002 licensing agreement
giving DuPont the right to use Monsanto's glyphosate-tolerant
Roundup Ready soybean trait.
"This verdict also underscores that DuPont's unauthorized
use of the Roundup Ready technology was both deliberate and
aimed at rescuing its own failed technology," Monsanto said in a
statement.
DuPont said it will appeal against the verdict at the
earliest possible opportunity.
Both companies hold strong positions in the U.S. seed
industry and have been racing each other and other competitors
to develop higher-yielding crops through genetic modifications
and other means. Roundup Ready soybeans and other crops have
become wildly popular with farmers, and have become the base for
other 'stacks' of genetic traits developed for crops.
The case is in Re: Monsanto Co vs E.I. Dupont De Nemours,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, No. 09-00686.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)
