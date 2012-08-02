* Monsanto shares rise, DuPont's fall after verdict
* DuPont says will appeal $1 billion verdict
* DuPont claims of antitrust scheduled for 2013
* DuPont will not incur charge for verdict as appeals
By Carey Gillam
Aug 2 Shares of Monsanto, the world's largest
seed company, rose on Thursday and DuPont shares slid after
Monsanto won a $1 billion victory over its arch rival in a
lawsuit concerning patents in the agricultural seed market.
The victory, concerning genetically modified seeds that
allow crops to tolerate weed killer, should have little
immediate impact in that lucrative marketplace. But it
underscores Monsanto's dominance over popular seed
technology and could slow DuPont's advancement, analysts
said.
"This litigation and the product it covers is very backward
looking," said industry analyst Mark Gulley, who pegged profit
margins at 80 percent for seed traits. "Those old products are
being replaced with new technology. I don't think this will
affect either company in the short term."
After a three-week trial in St. Louis, the jury took less
than an hour on Wednesday to find in favor of Monsanto, which
claimed DuPont and its agricultural crop subsidiary DuPont
Pioneer Hi-bred International, violated a 2002 licensing
agreement. DuPont said it would appeal the award.
DuPont spokesman Doyle Karr said the company would not incur
a charge against earnings because it expects to prevail in its
appeal. The company will argue against both the size and merit
of the $1 billion damages. He also said the verdict does not
affect the company's agricultural seeds and traits businesses.
"It does not have any impact on our current products or on
our pipeline," said Karr.
Still, Jefferies Co. analyst Laurence Alexander warned in a
note to investors that continued legal battles could "distract
from the momentum" at DuPont's agricultural seed unit Pioneer
Hi-Bred International, and he said DuPont could see higher
licensing costs in the future, which would dampen profits.
Monsanto's shares rose nearly 2 percent early Thursday but
were up only 0.8 percent at $87.09 in afternoon trading. DuPont
shares were off 2 percent at $48.92.
STACKING TRAITS DISALLOWED
The agreement in question gave DuPont the right to use
Monsanto's glyphosate-tolerant Roundup Ready trait, a wildly
popular technology. But it said DuPont did not have the right to
stack that with other traits as it tried to do with a product
known as Optimum GAT. The product was eventually shelved.
The U.S. District Court in St. Louis ruled in 2010 that the
Roundup Ready license agreements between DuPont and Monsanto
contain an unwritten "implied" term that prohibited DuPont from
stacking its Optimum GAT trait with Monsanto's Roundup Ready
trait in soybeans or corn.
DuPont claims that Monsanto acted fraudulently in obtaining
the patent and thus rendered it invalid.
"There were several fundamental errors in the case which
deprived the jury of important facts and arguments and led to
the disappointing outcome," DuPont said in a statement.
Besides appealing this verdict, DuPont is pressing a
separate patent misuse case and antitrust claims against
Monsanto and a trial on those issues is set for September 2013.
Monsanto maintained that DuPont willfully violated its
patent because its own technology was failing.
"This verdict highlights that all companies that make early
and substantial investments in developing cutting edge
technology will have their intellectual property rights upheld
and fairly valued," David Snively, Monsanto general counsel,
said in a statement.
Monsanto introduced its Roundup Ready technology in 1996 in
soybeans. Roundup Ready crops can tolerate sprayings of Roundup,
or glyphosate-based, herbicide. Monsanto licenses Roundup Ready
technology for corn, alfalfa, cotton, canola, and sugar beets.
Monsanto filed suit against DuPont and its Pioneer unit in
May 2009 citing the unlicensed use of the Roundup Ready trait.
GAINING SHARE
Both companies hold strong positions in the U.S. seed
industry and have been racing each other and other competitors
to develop improved crops through genetic modifications and
other means.
Pioneer President Paul Schickler said Thursday that Pioneer
has been gaining market share - 12 points of the North American
soybean share through the 2011 season - and did not expect the
ruling to slow its advances. He also said the company's
licensing arrangements with Monsanto will not change with the
terms locked in until 2015, after Monsanto's patent on the
Roundup Ready technology expires.
He said Pioneer currently holds a 36 percent market share of
both the soybean and corn markets in North America, and has a
strong lineup of seed products, but still is hindered by what he
said are anti-competitive practices by Monsanto.
"If we and others in the seed industry are going to be
successful in the long term it has to be centered on innovation
and choice, and have a meaningful impact on the anti-competitive
behaviors that Monsanto has employed," said Schickler.
Monsanto has denied allegations of anti-competitive
behavior. Those issues will be subject to the court case slated
for trial next year.
The case is in Re: Monsanto Co vs E.I. Dupont De Nemours,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, No. 09-00686.