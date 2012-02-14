PARIS Feb 14 U.S. agri-business giant
Monsanto said on Tuesday it will appeal a French court
ruling that found it responsible for the poisoning of a farmer
who inhaled a weedkiller in what is the first such case to reach
court in France.
A court in Lyon, southeast France, ruled on Monday that
Monsanto was guilty of poisoning grain grower Paul Francois, 47,
who suffered from memory loss, headaches and stammering after
inhaling the Lasso weedkiller in 2004.
The farmer accused the company of not providing adequate
safety warnings on the product label.
"Monsanto is going to appeal this verdict. We are
disappointed by the court's decision," Yann Fichet, head of
institutional relations at Monsanto France, said.
"An in-depth examination of the case does not show in our
view sufficient evidence of a causal link between the use of
this herbicide and the symptoms reported by Mr Francois," he
told France Info radio.
Francois said his health problems were caused by inhalation
of Lasso while cleaning the tank of his crop sprayer. He blames
Monsanto for not specifying on the label the presence of
chlorobenzene, a chemical substance later detected in the
farmer's hair and urine.
Lasso was banned in France in 2007 in line with a European
Union directive.
The product has also become less popular with farmers
elsewhere and Monsanto's leading herbicide is now Roundup, which
it markets in conjunction with its genetically modified,
weedkiller-tolerant "Roundup Ready" crops.
Monsanto's appeal in the French court case will take up to a
year to be heard.