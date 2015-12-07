CHICAGO Dec 7 A panel of scientists is
disputing a World Health Organization report published earlier
this year that concluded glyphosate, the world's most widely
used weed killer and main ingredient in Monsanto Co's
Roundup herbicide, is probably carcinogenic to humans.
The 16-member panel, assembled by Intertek Scientific &
Regulatory Consultancy, will present its findings to the annual
meeting of the Society for Risk Analysis on Monday, aiming to
publish the study at a later date after peer review. Monsanto
paid Intertek for the panel's work.
The group said that the WHO's International Agency for
Research on Cancer (IARC) misinterpreted or incorrectly weighted
some of the data it reviewed and ignored other data before
classifying glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen, according
to an abstract of its findings.
"Thus, none of the results from a very large database, using
different methodologies, provides evidence of, or a potential
mechanism for, human carcinogenesis," the abstract said.
The panel's assessment is similar to that of the European
Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which last month said glyphosate
was not likely carcinogenic.
IARC was not immediately available for comment.
The U.S. government says the herbicide is considered safe.
In 2013, Monsanto requested and received approval from the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency for increased tolerance levels
for glyphosate, which is mainly used to kill weeds in fields
planted with corn and soybeans that are genetically modified to
survive it.
But concerns about glyphosate on food have been a hot topic
of debate in the United States recently and contributed to the
passage in Vermont last year of the country's first mandatory
labeling law for foods that are genetically modified.
Critics say that industry-linked scientists are downplaying
the risk to human health and trying to discredit the IARC report
by casting doubt on some of the scientific studies that it
reviewed.
Ten of the 16 scientists on the Intertek panel have been
consultants for Monsanto in the past and two others are former
Monsanto employees, according to a roster published on
Monsanto's website.
"IARC's goal was just to score the cancer hazard, that's it.
They've looked at all the data and they have really convincing
evidence," said Jennifer Sass, senior scientist with the
National Resources Defense Council.
"What this panel is trying to do is death by a thousand
cuts. They're taking a good stack of evidence and starting to
hack through it to try to kill it," she said.
