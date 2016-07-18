Corvex Management LP, the activist fund run by former Carl Icahn protégé Keith Meister, has amassed small stakes in U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co (MON.N) and its aspiring acquirer, Germany's Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE), people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Corvex, which also owned Monsanto stock two years ago, would favour a sale to Bayer for a rich enough price, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is not public.

Corvex declined to comment, while Monsanto and Bayer offered no immediate comment.

Activist hedge fund Glenview Capital Management LLC already owns a 2.5 percent stake in Monsanto, making it the company's seventh-largest shareholder, according to regulatory filings.

