July 13 Seed company Monsanto Co, which
rejected Bayer AG's buyout offer in May, is exploring
various transactions, including the acquisition of BASF's
agriculture-solutions unit, Bloomberg reported.
In return, BASF would likely receive newly issued shares in
Monsanto, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the
matter. (bloom.bg/29xEtJd)
The discussions are at an early stage, and no final
decisions have been made, the report said, citing the people.
Talks with Bayer are continuing, sources told Bloomberg.
Monsanto's board is split over the merit of potential deals
with rivals BASF and Bayer with some executives keen to remain
independent and others preferring a takeover, Bloomberg
reported, citing a source.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)