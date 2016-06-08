LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, June 8 BASF,
which has so far stood on the sidelines of a consolidation wave
among global seeds and pesticides groups, said its business
model was not affected by rival Bayer's plans to buy
Monsanto.
"We are not backed into a corner by what is happening in the
market," the group's deputy chief executive Martin Brudermueller
said at a press conference to present BASF's research and
development efforts.
He added that BASF's crop chemicals business was highly
profitable and innovative and also "not quite small".
BASF has so far focused on crop chemicals, unlike major
rivals who are combining or are planning to combine seeds and
chemicals businesses, also among the main motives for Bayer to
seek a tie-up with Monsanto.
Bayer, the world's second-largest pesticides maker, last
month launched a $62 billion takeover proposal for Monsanto, the
market leader in seeds, which rejected the offer as too low but
said it was ready to negotiate.
(Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing
by Jonathan Gould)