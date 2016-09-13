FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, Sept 13 The board of U.S.
seed market leader Monsanto Co is set to meet on Tuesday
to decide whether to approve a sale to Germany's Bayer AG
for more than $65 billion after more than four months
of negotiations, people familiar with the matter said.
The deal is expected to value Monsanto at a little more than
the sweetened $127.50 per share cash offer that Bayer disclosed
last week, the people told Reuters.
Bayer's supervisory board is also expected to review the
deal on Wednesday, and it is still possible that it hits a snag
with the board of either company, the people cautioned.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Bayer and Monsanto declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Gregory Roumeliotis
in New York; Patricia Weiss and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt,
Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Editing by Maria Sheahan)