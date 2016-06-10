FRANKFURT, June 10 Bayer ex-chief
executive Marijn Dekkers opposed the company's plans for a $62
billion takeover of U.S. seeds firm Monsanto, German
magazine Der Spiegel reported.
Dekkers warned Bayer non-executive board chairman Werner
Wenning against going ahead with the offer, Der Spiegel said in
an excerpt of an article to be published on Saturday made
available to Reuters on Friday.
The magazine did not specify its sources. Dekkers left to
become Unilever chairman in May.
On May 19, Bayer said it had made a non-binding offer for
Monsanto, aiming to create the world's biggest agricultural
supplier. Monsanto rejected the offer but has said it is open to
further talks.
Dekkers had planned to step down at the end of 2016 but in
February that was brought forward to May, with strategy chief
Werner Baumann taking the top job.
A Bayer spokesman declined to comment. Dekkers could not be
reached for immediate comment.
