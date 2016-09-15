(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
PARIS, Sept 15 European Union anti-trust chief
Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that farmers must continue
to have a choice when buying seeds and pesticides after the
merger between Bayer and Monsanto.
The German drug and crop chemical maker on Wednesday
clinched a $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto.
Vestager added that the agriculture market was already very
concentrated with a small number of global players dominating
the industry.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing
by Richard Lough)