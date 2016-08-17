BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Aug 17 U.S. seed giant Monsanto has given German suitor Bayer limited access to its books after turning down a sweetened $64-billion takeover offer last month, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The parties have not yet signed a non-disclosure agreement, which would allow Bayer to conduct due diligence, but is rather giving Bayer a limited drip of information, the sources said.
Monsanto and Bayer declined to comment.
(Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tina Bellon)
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)