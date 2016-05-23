CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
FRANKFURT May 23 German drugs and chemicals group Bayer AG said it had made an offer to buy U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co for $122 per share in cash, or a total value of $62 billion, to create the world's biggest agricultural supplier.
It said on Monday it planned to finance the deal with a combination of debt and equity, which would include a rights offering.
Monsanto had disclosed last week that Bayer had made an unsolicited takeover offer for the group. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.