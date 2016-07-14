FRANKFURT, July 14 Bayer said on Thursday it had raised its offer for Monsanto to $125 per share from $122.

"Bayer has offered a $1.5 billion reverse antitrust break fee, reaffirming its confidence in a successful closing," the company said in a statement.

The revised offer represents a premium of 40 percent over Monsanto's closing share price on May 9, 2016, Bayer said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)