BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces financing transactions
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
FRANKFURT, July 14 Bayer said on Thursday it had raised its offer for Monsanto to $125 per share from $122.
"Bayer has offered a $1.5 billion reverse antitrust break fee, reaffirming its confidence in a successful closing," the company said in a statement.
The revised offer represents a premium of 40 percent over Monsanto's closing share price on May 9, 2016, Bayer said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Kimbell Royalty partners files form 10-Q, announces final first quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides update on potential full-cost ceiling test impairment